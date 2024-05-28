Is MultiVersus down? Server status and launch issues explained

Is MultiVersus down? Warner Bros new fighting game has been in beta for a long time but has finally launched into its full version. Despite reaching some colossal numbers on Steam, the game has hit some teething issues on its first day, with many players reporting server issues and connectivity problems.

If you’ve been experiencing issues trying to play MultiVersus you might be wondering if it’s the game itself which is having problems or if it’s a local issue you may need to troubleshoot. The fighting game has just launched and like many online games it does appear to be struggling a little as players log on. That said, over 100,000 players have managed to launch the game on Steam in the hours after it released, which is a staggering number.

MultiVersus server status

At the time of writing, MultiVersus servers have been brought back online after an investigation into some issues. This means that you will be able to play MultiVersus right now, with player numbers rising again following the end of the maintenance period.

If you’d like to keep your eye on the game’s server status, your best bet is the official X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Outside of those issues, players have been unable to log in and play, with PC players in particular being stuck on the game’s authenticating screen. It is not known at this time if this particular issue will be resolved by the maintenance period which just ended, but some players have been receiving this message when trying to log in while the game is offline, which may indicate a capacity issue. We can only recommend trying again now the all-clear has been given and the game is back online.

MultiVersus launch issues

In addition to the connectivity issues detailed above, players have been reporting problems related to the launch. Some MultiVersus players on Reddit have noted that items and purchases bought in the beta have been missing when logging into the full release, though others report that theirs have been intact. It’s important to note, however, that the team behind MultiVersus has been working on issues throughout the day, with purchase issues on Xbox in particular receiving attention.

MultiVersus is out now on Steam and you can grab it for free over on the main game page. If you’re waiting to be able to play, why not check out guide to all current MultiVersus codes, or our MultiVersus tier list to learn all you need to know about the game’s roster.

