Multiversus codes and how to redeem them (August 2022)

Want some Multiversus codes? Everyone likes free stuff, and in much the same way as a lot of free PC games such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact, Multiversus now has a dedicated portal for players to redeem exclusive cosmetic items.

It may take a while for the items you redeem from Multiversus codes to appear in the game, so bear that in mind. So far, none of the ones we’ve seen give you any character keys to unlock Multiversus characters or additional toast you can use to cheer on players you enjoyed playing with. However, given that we don’t have a large enough sample size, never say never. Here are the details on Multiversus codes and how to redeem them.

All active Multiversus codes

There is currently only one Multiversus code, and it’s a promotional tie-in with the EVO 2022 fighting game tournament that happened from August 5 – 7. There doesn’t seem to be any more out there now, but we’ll update you as soon as Warner Bros or Player First Games reveal more codes.

Here are all of the active Multiversus codes:

EVO2022 – EVO 2022 banner and EVO 2022 Profile Icon (no expiry date given, but items will only appear in your game inventory at the beginning of Season One)

How to redeem Multiversus codes

To redeem any Multiversus codes, head to the official Multiversus website and sign into your Warner Bros account. You must have the Warner Bros account linked to your Steam, Epic Games Store, or console version of the game and have signed into Multiversus at least once on your platform of choice.

From here, it’s as simple as typing in the code and clicking the button. If successful, you should see a screen with the items you unlocked. If you get an error message, try again later, and it should work unless the error message states that you have already redeemed the code.

If you want to keep up to date with the latest meta for the free fighting game, check out the Multiversus tier list and see where every fighter, including the best free characters, stacks up. We also have tips for the best Multiversus perks and speculation on upcoming new characters that will arrive at some point soon.