The latest Epic Store free game lets you build a new life on a farm

The Epic Games Store is continuing its 15 days of free games promotion, and today’s is a distinctly gentle entry. Joining the ranks of the free PC games is a farming game about building a new life post-apocalypse.

Pop over to the Epic Games Store sometime over the next 24 hours, and you can have My Time At Portia for absolutely nothing. The delightfully relaxing game is available for the usual spot from now until December 27, at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, at which point it’ll be tagged out for the next freebie. An agricultural sim at its core, My Time At Portia involves a little bit more than just tending crops, as you grow friendships and explore the history of the titular town, all while working towards your father’s old workshop becoming the number one business around.

Despite its cheery demeanour, you will be required to get your hands dirty in more ways than one. Some dungeon-crawling will be needed, and some skills in combat for the bosses if you want all the best loot and equipment. No stay in Portia is pure relaxation, at least as far as developer Pathea Games is concerned.

Here’s the launch trailer – as you can see, there’s more than a shade of The Sims in the level of customisation:

As it came out in 2019, My Time At Portia is one of the most modern games to have been included in Epic’s ongoing promotion. It’ll be worth checking back tomorrow to see if another recent hit has gotten that sweet 100% reduction.