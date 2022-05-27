Stardew Valley like My Time at Sandrock player count nears 20,000

New game My Time at Sandrock is rocketing up the Steam user charts, nearing a concurrent player count of 20,000 desert-faring adventurers exploring the life simulation game. The spiritual successor to Pathea Games’ My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock is a game like Stardew Valley that tasks you with building up the town and forming bonds with the residents along the way. In fact, we’ve already been diving into the My Time at Sandrock romance options to find out who you might be flirting with.

That’s a pretty impressive start for the open-world game, which was released in Steam Early Access just yesterday (May 26). The Stardew Valley player count has been hovering around 30,000 concurrent farmers this year, so Pathea Games can take heart in its performance so far.

The Steam reviews are currently averaging at the ‘mostly positive’ mark at the time of writing, with commenters generally saying that the game feels like a refinement of My Time at Portia. While several reviewers note that they have run into bugs, people seem happy with the developer’s response in documenting and addressing common issues.

Along with exploring and making friends with the locals, My Time at Sandrock offers a more advanced third-person combat system than players of Stardew Valley might be used to, with flashy melee combos and over the shoulder shooting. There are also plenty of minigames, including mining, sand surfing, and dancing to engage with alongside the other residents of Sandrock.

Pathea Games say that the multiplayer mode is “coming soon,” so if you’re looking for a new co-op game then My Time at Sandrock might be one for the wishlist. We’ve also got a list of the best PC crafting games if you fancy digging into something else.