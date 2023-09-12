NBA 2K24 codes September 2023 – all locker codes

What are the active NBA 2k24 codes? Every new game in the 2K sports series has a selection of freebies given away, and the latest in 2K’s basketball games is no exception. There are plenty of NBA 2K24 locker codes to redeem for new player cards, XP boosts, and MyPlayer gear, among others. However, you’ll need to be quick to snag them up for yourself.

This is because many of the early NBA 2k24 codes are exclusive to relatively small thresholds of players. In fact, some freebies in this series of sports games come and go like whispers in the wind, so you need to act really fast. Some will linger a little longer, though, and we’ve gathered a few NBA 2k24 locker codes to hopefully give you a little boost.

Active NBA 2k24 codes

At the time of writing, it still seems that the current batch of NBA 2k24 codes is up for grabs. This will likely change quickly, as only the first 250 people to redeem them will get the free stuff.

Here are the currently active NBA 2k24 locker codes:

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3968-4582 – 25K VC (only first 250 people)

– 25K VC (only first 250 people) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-8236-3632 – 25K VC (only first 250 people)

– 25K VC (only first 250 people) SEE-YOU-IN-THE-CITY-9871-2723 – 25K VC (only first 250 people)

– 25K VC (only first 250 people) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4845-5455 – 10K VC (only first 250 people)

– 10K VC (only first 250 people) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3777-9999 – 10K VC (only first 250 people)

– 10K VC (only first 250 people) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-9483-5577 – 10K VC ((only first 250 people)

Expired NBA 2K24 codes

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4799-6231 – 100K VC (first 250 already redeemed)

SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-614735-KD – 1 million VC (first person already redeemed)

How to redeem NBA 2K24 codes

Given the speed you need to redeem the NBA 2K24 codes, the process is, thankfully, relatively straightforward:

Go into the MyTeam menu.

Head into the Community Hub from the Home tab.

Select ‘Enter locker code’ and type in your code.

If the code is accepted, you should get the rewards.

Where to find NBA 2K24 codes

We will try our best to get all the NBA 2k24 codes and keep this list up-to-date. However, the fact of the matter is that because 2K Games puts strict thresholds on the freebies it distributes, only the eagle-eyed will spot the more exclusive items. Therefore, we recommend that you give NBA2KMyTEAM a follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, to keep up to date with brand-new codes.

And that’s everything you need to know about the current NBA 2K24 codes. While you’re here, you may wish to learn more about the most anticipated upcoming PC games of 2023.