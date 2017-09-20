Here are the system requirements for Need for Speed Payback

EA and Ghost Games have dropped a fresh look at 4K gameplay in Need for Speed Payback, and it’s every bit as sharp as you’d expect. Along with the gorgeous PC footage, they’ve also detailed what sort of machine you’ll need to run the game, though only at less ambitious resolutions.

Here’s what to expect at two different tiers of performance. Sadly, we’re left guessing on what we’ll need to replicate that 4K footage.

Minimum requirements (720p 30fps at low settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6GB

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7850 or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 2GB of memory

Recommended requirements (1080p 60fps at high settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 8GB

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or equivalent DX11 compatible GPU with 4GB of memory

The developers promise unlocked framerates and loads of customization options, which we naturally appreciate.

Need for Speed Payback is looking more or less like a Fast and Furious film come to life, and while the sim driving market seems to be cornered by the likes of Forza Motorsport 7 and Project Cars 2, there’s plenty of room for a more arcade racing title to zoom in.