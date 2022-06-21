Neon White system requirements – speedrun with low specs

Neon White system requirements won’t stop you from speedrunning the afterlife, and they’re unlikely to send your gaming PC to the grave. The FPS game features vibrant visuals and fast-paced demon-slaying shenanigans, but you won’t need the best graphics card to enter the gates of heaven.

According to Angel Matrix’s Neon White system requirements, you don’t even need a GTX card to run the game, as it’ll work on an Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 – a card that dates back to 2010. If you’d rather boost fps and play with higher settings enabled, the developer recommends using either a GTX 750 Ti or an AMD Radeon HD 7850, both of which pack 2GB VRAM.

In terms of memory, you’ll only need 6GB to meet Neon White’s gaming RAM requirements. You’ll also only need to free up 6GB on your SSD or hard drive, which might be a blessing if you’ve got chonky shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone clogging up your storage.

Neon White is Verified on Steam Deck, so the handheld PC should have no issues handling the spectral platformer. The portable powerhouse can even run the game at a solid 60fps, so there’s a chance it’ll snag a spot on next month’s most-played Steam Deck game list.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750

AMD Phenom II X3 720 Intel Core i3-2100

AMD Phenom II X4 965 RAM 6GB 6GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

AMD Radeon HD 5750 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

AMD Radeon HD 7850 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage 6GB 6GB

Take the Neon White system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Neon White?