Neon White system requirements – speedrun with low specs

Annapurna Interactive's speedrunning FPS game has arrived, and Neon White requirements won't bar your gaming PC from entering the gates of heaven

Neon White system requirements: three main characters in frame with blue sky backdrop

Neon White system requirements won’t stop you from speedrunning the afterlife, and they’re unlikely to send your gaming PC to the grave. The FPS game features vibrant visuals and fast-paced demon-slaying shenanigans, but you won’t need the best graphics card to enter the gates of heaven.

According to Angel Matrix’s Neon White system requirements, you don’t even need a GTX card to run the game, as it’ll work on an Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 – a card that dates back to 2010. If you’d rather boost fps and play with higher settings enabled, the developer recommends using either a GTX 750 Ti or an AMD Radeon HD 7850, both of which pack 2GB VRAM.

In terms of memory, you’ll only need 6GB to meet Neon White’s gaming RAM requirements. You’ll also only need to free up 6GB on your SSD or hard drive, which might be a blessing if you’ve got chonky shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone clogging up your storage.

Neon White is Verified on Steam Deck, so the handheld PC should have no issues handling the spectral platformer. The portable powerhouse can even run the game at a solid 60fps, so there’s a chance it’ll snag a spot on next month’s most-played Steam Deck game list.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E6750
AMD Phenom II X3 720		 Intel Core i3-2100
AMD Phenom II X4 965
RAM 6GB 6GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450
AMD Radeon HD 5750		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
AMD Radeon HD 7850
VRAM 1GB 2GB
Storage 6GB 6GB

Take the Neon White system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Neon White?

