Valve reveals top ten most played Steam Deck games in May

Valve has revealed the top ten most-played Steam Deck games in May, and they’re unsurprisingly all verified. While the portable powerhouse is capable of running both big-budget and indie releases, it looks like most Deck owners are opting to play the latter for longer on the handheld.

In a Steam Deck update post, Valve reveals ten of the handheld’s most played games alongside its progress verifying games on the handheld. The storefront giant clarifies that four entries on the list were previously either classed as Unsupported or Playable, which suggests achieving Verified status boosted their popularity on the portable.

Valve’s top Steam Deck games list is presented in alphabetical order, but the YouTube channel Gaming on Linux has reorganised the list based on playtime. Naturally, this gives us an idea of what everyone’s playing on the go in terms of genre and scale. As you’d perhaps expect, Elden Ring sits atop the throne for last month, but the majority of the list actually features some of the best indie games.

Here are the top ten most-played Steam Deck games in May:

Elden Ring

Vampire Survivors

Rogue Legacy 2

Stardew Valley

No Man’s Sky

Slay the Spire

Hades

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Aperature Desk Job

In addition to revealing the Steam Deck’s most-played titles, Valve acknowledges the “incredible efforts developers are putting in” to get games verified. The company also says the effort is being put in to extend the experience across the entire Steam back catalogue, so some of the best PC games could make it onto the list in the coming months.

The Steam Deck continues to evolve as it makes its way into gaming PC enthusiast hands, and the update post rounds up all the changes made to SteamOS. Sadly, while Valve’s handheld has been decked out with a bunch of new features, fan noise fixes, and tweaks, the company seems to be having trouble releasing the Steam Deck dock, as the accessory is now delayed indefinitely.