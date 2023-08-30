New World is back, as Amazon Games reveals details for its first expansion, titled New World: Rise of the Angry Earth. Along with the increased level cap and gear score you’d expect from any good MMORPG add-on, this first New World expansion finally introduces the much-requested ability to summon mounts, along with a new weapon type and Heartrune ability, and, of course, new areas and stories to uncover.

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth takes us to the southeastern tip of Aeternum. Formerly a place where newcomers were welcomed to its lands, this region has been devastated by Artemis and the Angry Earth, causing the awakening of the Beast Lords. You’ll see the game’s First Light zone torn apart as you explore the changed landscape and battle these new threats.

Notably absent from the base game, New World mounts are finally making their debut in Rise of the Angry Earth. You’ll be able to tame and name horses, dire wolves, and lions, with each having their own dyeable equipment. Along with just letting you get about faster, you’ll also be able to improve a new Riding Trade Skill to earn upgrades for your pal, including increased speeds and higher-tier food.

The New World level cap is increased to 65 with the new expansion, while its gear score will now cap at 700 with new attributes to earn. Trade Skills will also see an increase to level 250, with a new faction quest and tier full of gear and items to craft and refine. There’s also a level 62 Expedition, a new Heartrune ability, and an ‘Artifact’ rarity tier for weapons and armor.

This new Artifact gear requires you to complete quests to awaken its full potential, with up to six perks available including “one unique playstyle-defining perk,” promising plenty of potential for buildcrafting. You’ll also have access to a new weapon type: the Flail. This is a versatile, one-handed weapon that can be used with a shield in your off-hand, and it allows you to use arcane magic to enhance your attacks, buff your allies, or debuff enemies.

New World Rise of the Angry Earth release date and price

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth releases Tuesday October 3, 2023 on Steam. It’ll be priced at $29.99, though you’ll also need the base game to play it. You can keep track of its progress via the New World Steam store page and the New World website.

New World Rise of the Angry Earth features

Just getting started on your adventure in Aeternum? Take a look through our New World beginner's guide to get off on the right foot.