New World update resets faction cooldown time for all players

Earlier this week, New World developer Amazon Games announced that it would be deploying a “one-time reset of the faction change cooldown for everyone” to help alleviate some faction imbalance and address hiccups with players “in a bad state with their faction reset timer” as part of a wider rollout of server merges. Now, the studio has set update 1.2.1 live, which brings this reset among a handful of other adjustments and fixes.

“To enable a level playing field for players, we reset the faction cooldown time for all players,” the devs explain in the patch notes for today’s update, which also clarify the duration of the cooldown timer when players have chosen or changed their faction going forward, which will “be set to 60 days”. In their initial post earlier this week, the devs said that they’re “hopeful the reset will allow sets with lower populations post-merge to use game modes such as war and PVP while we work toward a better solution for how to get them to a more populated world”.

Elsewhere, the handful of changes introduced in today’s update look to address issues that have cropped up following the MMORPG’s hefty December update.

The devs have restricted coin lockboxes that players can earn from settlements’ Trees of Light to those at level 15 and higher, for example, to coincide with when Event Quests are enabled for players. “This change was implemented to discourage bad actors from repeatedly creating new characters in an attempt to exploit the availability of coin,” the devs explain.

Elsewhere, the number of characters you can create per day has been dropped (though the exact new number isn’t stipulated), and there are bug fixes for issues that were causing Azoth balances not to update properly after crafting or fast travelling, and potions to “drop at multiple gear scores resulting in inventory stacking issues”. Which sound like a pain, so it’s good news they’ve been stomped out.

To catch the full rundown of changes with the update, you can head to Amazon’s notes at that link. For pointers on the best New World gear, New World’s fishing hotspots, and what’s on with the New World Winter Convergence festival, you know where to click.