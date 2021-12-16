New World’s Winter Convergence Festival has begun, watch for yeti

The holiday season has begun in Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World, bringing with it a layer of snow and bundles of presents. The Winter Convergence Festival begins today, December 16, and runs through January 11, which means there are seasonal quests, new resources to collect, and lost presents to deliver – all in exchange for rare loot that’s now available in the Holiday Shop.

It’s a time of “dichotomy and duality” in Aeternum, with two chilly entities making their presence known. The Winter Wanderer will grant special Winter Tokens for completing repeatable content around the island, which you can turn in at the Holiday Shop to get your hands on new armours, weapons, skins, furniture, and more. There are four Holiday Villages to visit as well, set up in Everfall, Monarch’s Bluffs, Weaver’s Fen, and Brightwood. You can meet the Winter Wanderer at these locations and accept special holiday quests.

Meanwhile, there’s the Winter Warrior and his ‘frigid folk’ who are causing mayhem across the land by stealing presents. You can recover lost presents and return them to Holiday Huts that you’ll find in the new villages, and earn more Winter Tokens in the process.

Here’s a trailer:

But wait, there’s more: as you might have seen in the trailer, the Winter Convergence Festival also introduces new ice caves, which you’ll find all over Aeturnum during the event. These are the Winter Warrior’s initial beachhead in his war to create a ‘forever winter,’ and are the home to the yeti who are causing the snow. These will stick around even after the event wraps up, “as scars on the land, sources of wintry magic that refuse to melt even if the Winter Warrior is somehow defeated,” Amazon Games says.

You’ll also see periodic meteor showers during the Convergence Festival, and the sites where they rain down are prime locations for collecting gleamite crystals. These, also, can be exchanged for Winter tokens at Winter Villages, so keep an eye out for them.

The festival also includes its own seven-chapter questline, which begins at Level 15. Check out our guide to the best New World gear if you need to update your kit before setting off into the snow.