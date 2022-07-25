Nier: Automata secret room footage has fans perplexed

There’s a Nier: Automata video making the rounds on the subreddit and other social media channels, and despite creator Yoko Taro announcing that the sad robot anime game’s final secret had been found more than a year ago, this one has fans perplexed. The video appears to show a player entering a secret room, and so far no one has been able to replicate the feat.

The video, posted to the Nier subreddit by user sadfutago, begins with a combat encounter in the Copied City. The player – as A2 – leaps toward a nondescript white wall on the edge of the arena, and a prompt allows them to open a secret door. Inside there’s a ladder that leads down a long square shaft, where the cupolas from the tops of buildings protrude into the lower chamber.

These retract into the walls and disappear when A2 lands, and A2 then opens a pair of large double doors that lead into a twisting hallway reminiscent of Inception or Control.

Users on the subreddit were immediately sceptical of the footage, suggesting that it must be a PC mod of some kind. However, Lance McDonald, the game hacking expert who discovered the ‘last’ Nier: Automata secret, says this is far beyond the capacity of current modding for Automata. But so far, nobody can figure out how to make the door shown in the video appear in their game.

In other words, there are two possibilities: either someone has found another ‘final’ secret hidden in Nier: Automata 18 months after its notoriously mischievous creator said the final one had been found, or there’s been a massive breakthrough in Nier: Automata modding – and either of these is a significant development.

The clip above is incomplete, incidentally: the twisting corridor at the end apparently leads to a church of some kind. It appears there is still more to discover.