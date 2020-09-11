Nier is heading to Tokyo Game Show with “a decent amount of new info”

Square Enix is pitching up at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, albeit electronically, with some updates for the Nier series. The special is called “we have a decent amount of new info”, and will feature some news on Nier: Automata, Replicant, and Reincarnation.

There’s no current hint at what those reveals will be, but, if we had to guess we reckon it could be a better idea of when Nier: Replicant is coming to PC. As for Automata, the smart money is probably on it coming to next-gen consoles, but who knows. Yoko Taro has been tweeting about wanting a Nier x Fall Guys collaboration – wouldn’t that be something? As for the upcoming mobile game, Reincarnation, it could be more release information, too.

Either way, we don’t have long to find out. Nier’s Tokyo Game Show special kicks off September 24 at 6:00 PDT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST. Yoko Taro is going to be there, which also means that I’m going to be there – you, too, most likely. There will also be figures from other various studios who are working on the current crop of Nier games, such as Platinum Games, Toylogic, and Applibot.

If you’ve been out the loop, Nier: Replicant is a remake of Nier: Gestalt, a Playstation exclusive from 2010 that was limited to Japan. It’s a continuation of a specific ending from another game Taro worked on called Drakengard.

The full name is also Nier: Replicant ver.1.2247448739, which is very Taro, indeed.

We’ll be presenting as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 online on September 24th at 6:00 PDT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST. #TGS2020 You’ll be able to watch the "We Have a Decent Amount of New Info” special #NieR stream here: https://t.co/YprksiPQXS pic.twitter.com/wqLr7es1gt — NieR Series (@NieRGame) September 10, 2020

If you’re curious about the other upcoming PC games on the horizon, you know where to click.