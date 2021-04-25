Play Nier Replicant at over 60fps using this mod

The new remaster of Nier Replicant has only been with us a few days, and already a modder has found a way to unlock the frame-rate. A new mod for the RPG game lets you play it at above 60 frames-per-second.

The addon is available on Nexus, and using it will put the action-adventure game into “superspeed”. To use it, all you need to do is extract it into your Steam apps Nier Replicant folder, wherever the .exe file is. then, you just go into dinput8.ini, and set whatever frame-rate you desire. Creators Ersh and SkacikPL say they’ve tested up to 360 on a 144hz screen without much issue.

A list of the known problems is provided, and you can expect the mouse sensitivity and UI animations to be a little wonky, as well some slowdown in player movement, due to the way Nier Replicant inherently handles higher frame-rates. You don’t need performance enhancement software Special K, a program that’s been used to optimise the Steam version of Nier: Automata among many others, but it is recommended, especially if you’d like to tackle other issues.

Be aware too, there appears to be an in-game barrier to maxing out your GPU. An RTX 2070 is likely to top out at 120 FPS, regardless of what you do to your settings. You can find out more about this mod, and the Nier: Replicant community, through this Discord.

Here’s a video demonstrating the mod:

We spoke to producer Yosuke Saito about remastering the original Nier. Our Ian Boudreau found his revisit to be a pleasant one, writing “despite its technical foibles, Nier Replicant is a rewarding and unique journey through what can feel like a sketchbook kept underneath a curious and creative teenager’s bed” in his review. As always, mod with caution.