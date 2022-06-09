Nightingale gameplay trailer shows off survival game’s realm cards

FPS survival game Nightingale has shown off its realm cards system in a new gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest. The realm cards system lets players craft and use a variety of cards to open portals – though they must also tackle large, devastating monsters that are lumbering about the void between realms.

“You’re alone in the realms, I’m afraid – the portals are a mess. Not even sure if Nightingale made it.” Such are the words of the trailer’s voiceover, which goes on to explain how players can use rare resources to craft realm cards which can then be used to open portals to “the inter-realmic void.” Card selection can be used to influence your destination.

The trailer shows off some open world gameplay across a variety of environments, with the character taking potshots at bears, spiders, and other monsters as the player hunts, builds fires, and crafts to survive. The trailer ends on the player holding a pocket watch and clicking their fingers, before panning to a spooky shot of an ornate statue with a skull face.

You can check out the trailer below:

