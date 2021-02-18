Nioh 2 Steam update adds DLSS, bonus “Dragon Ninja” skin, and bug fixes

Two weeks on from its launch on Steam, Nioh 2 has just got a new update for its PC version on Valve’s platform, which brings some additional features and a whole bunch of bug fixes. While only tagged as a “small update” in the notes, it does add some key changes – such as the addition of DLSS – as well solutions for some pesky gameplay hiccups you might have encountered, and a free bonus, too.

The Nioh 2 version 1.26 update notes on the action-RPG game’s Steam page announce that DLSS – image upscaling tech for Nvidia graphics cards that helps dial up the resolution of images on higher-res monitors – has been added to Nioh 2’s graphics settings. It’s available for the GeForce RTX series graphics boards and “can be switched outside of missions”, as Koei Tecmo explains.

Plus, there’s a new transformation added with the patch called “Dragon Ninja”. As explained by the devs on Twitter, this is a bonus skin celebrating the reveal of Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, “which players can use to transform themselves into Ryu Hayabusa in Nioh 2!”. You can grab this by accessing ‘boons’ from the new PC game’s shrine (and take a peek at the skin below).

As for bug fixes, the new PC patch addresses a range of issues. For example, bugs that could cause items to “suddenly become unusable during multiplayer”, make ‘Sloth Talisman’ effect durations far too long, cause cosmetics to behave a little strangely, UI elements to not display correctly, crashes, and various other things.

You can check out the patch notes in full on Steam here if you’re keen for the full rundown. Or, we have a handy guide to the best Nioh 2 PC settings if you’re keen to see what your rig can do with the game.