Noblechairs reveal Resident Evil Umbrella edition gaming chair

Noblechairs has just dropped huge news with the reveal of the Resident Evil Umbrella Edition gaming chair. Show off your love for this sinister corporation in the most comfortable way possible. Utilizing the quality we expect from a brand like Noblechairs, the design is simple but oh-so effective.

We already listed the Noblechairs Legend as one of the best gaming chairs on the market right now for its versatility, but the Hero line shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Resident Evil Umbrella Edition chair is only available in a synthetic leather material and costs $619 / £439.95. Having just been announced, the chair isn’t currently possible to order with availability estimated for Tuesday, November 28.

Versatility is at the heart of any Noblechairs design, and as nice as it is to see the Umbrella logo emblazoned across the back support, it’s far more important to know that your gaming chair is built to suit your needs.

The ergonomics of Noblechairs iconic design revolve around 4D armrests, a memory foam headrest, customizable lumbar support, and the ability to support weights of up to 150kg.

As with any gaming chair, especially one you’re potentially spending over $600 on, you want durability and the Resident Evil Umbrella edition chair delivers here too. The highly durable upholstery is a mix of high-tech vinyl on the front and PU leather on the rear. It doesn’t matter whether you’re using the chair for gaming or every day working from home, it is built to last.

If you’re in the market for a new chair, and were wondering how you could show some love to an evil pharmaceutical corporation responsible for the zombie apocalypse, Noblechairs really has you covered with the Resident Evil Umbrella edition Hero chair.

