Noblechairs’ Skyrim 10th anniversary gaming chair is a subtle Nordic nod

Themed gaming chairs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they serve as a great way of injecting your gaming PC setup with a tribute to your favourite game. Yet, while promotional products like Secretlabs’ League of Legends Titan Evo 2022 Series stand proud with a bold design and vibrant colours, Noblechairs’ furniture homage to Skyrim’s 10th anniversary takes a more minimalist approach.

Embellished with the Dragonborn’s words of power and the game’s iconic Seal of Akatosh on the headrest, Noblechairs’ Skyrim seat is a subtle, but stylish tribute to the iconic RPG. Naturally, the celebratory chair also includes an arrow to the knee easter egg embossed on the side, which maintains the decade-old meme without actually comprising comfort through injury. While this isn’t the German company’s first shot at an Elder Scrolls themed throne, this 10th anniversary gaming chair’s understated design arguably adds to its appeal.

Noblechairs’ Nordic chair has both style and substance, as it embraces ergonomic features like 4D armrests, lumbar support, and an adjustable backrest that should help you traverse Tamriel for longer. Just like the company’s other seating arrangements, the 10th anniversary edition Hero entry boasts a steel frame, pleasing PU leather, and a robust aluminium base that should keep you grounded during lengthy PC gaming sessions.

Pre-orders for the Skyrim chair aren’t live just yet, but you can register your interest and be notified of the anniversary seat’s arrival. Of course, if you’d rather purchase one of the best gaming chairs without additional adventure game aesthetics, the original version of the Hero series seat is also available on Noblechairs’ site.