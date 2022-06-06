Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 may be more power hungry than an RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is set to be the green team’s next best graphics card for entry-level gaming PCs, but a new leak suggests it’s as power-hungry as an RTX 3070. While the GPU’s increased appetite should help budget builds boost fps, you might also need to swap out your power supply to satiate the next-gen newcomer.

In a tweet, reliable leaker Kopite7kimi questions the RTX 4060 GPU’s capabilities, while stating that it “consumes more power than RTX 3070.” The insider also flippantly references another RTX 4000 release date rumour, which suggests the RTX 4060 could release in January 2023 (via Wccftech).

The RTX 3070 comes with a 220W TDP, and Nvidia recommends using a 650W PSU to power the GPU. If Kopite7kimi’s rumours hold true, low-spec gamers may need to treat the RTX 4060 like an RTX 3070 Ti – a card that’s anything but entry-level by today’s standards. While the prospect of powerful entry-level contenders will excite some gaming PC enthusiasts, we’ll need to see whether the performance bump ends up coming with discrete upgrade costs attached.

As with all rumours, it’s best to take Kopite7kimi’s RTX 4060 power consumption claims with a grain of salt. That said, the rumour might help put the card’s potential price into perspective, as a performance hike could come with a different price tag than that of the RTX 3060, which wields a $329 USD MSRP.

I don't care about the real release date. I'm just curious about the performance of RTX 4060, which consumes more power than RTX 3070. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 5, 2022

Again, we’ll need to wait for Nvidia’s official reveal for clarification, but gamers looking for cheap and cheerful performance may need to look further down the scale to pinch pennies later this year. After all, a GeForce GTX 1630 might be on the way, and it’ll potentially trade away neat RTX tricks for a low price.