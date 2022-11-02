More Nvidia DLSS 3 games arrive this month for RTX 4000 GPUs

A new batch of Nvidia DLSS 3 games will soon be available for the RTX 4000 series, so owners won’t need to put their graphics cards through the ringer for a great frame rate. Most of the new additions are updates to existing titles, but there’s at least one heavy hitter that could still push the RTX 4090 hard even with the upscaling tech enabled.

There are currently 35 Nvidia DLSS 3 games that have been announced, with four of the initial lineup now finally getting a frame rate boosting update. RTX 4090 owners can expect to see performance increases of “up to 2.5x” in F1 22, with team green claiming its best graphics card can now push 184fps when upscaling from 1080p to 4K.

You can now more easily boost fps in Microsoft Flight Simulator too, with the game’s Nvidia DLSS 3 beta update and a full release due November 11. Destroy All Humans! 2 and F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will also join the roster later this month, bringing the total number of games to feature the latest version of the upscaling tech up to 11.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also support Nvidia DLSS 3 when the game arrives on November 18. This will be shortly after the launch of the GeForce RTX 4080, meaning you won’t need to cough up quite as much cash to get in on the frame rate boosting fun.