Skyrim mod could help RPG game shine using Nvidia DLSS

An Nvidia DLSS Skyrim mod is in the works, and it’ll help improve performance and fidelity using the power of AI upscaling. The renowned RPG is just one of three gaming PC greats that’ll benefit from the unofficial patch, all of which include VR support.

Highlighted by Flat2VR, the Skyrim DLSS mod comes courtesy of PureDark – a “master modder” who’s working on bringing Nvidia AI upscaling to various VR games. A short demonstration video shows off the game’s iconic cart ride intro with the GPU tech switched on, and the result is impressive, to say the least.

While the short clip only shows off the Skyrim mod, Fallout 4 and Resident Evil Village DLSS support is also on the cards. We’ll likely see the former gain unofficial upscaling abilities first, as Bethesda recently announced a next-gen version of the post-apocalyptic RPG game that’ll help fans boost fps and switch off TAA.

PureDark’s Nvidia DLSS project hasn’t got a release date, but Flat2VR says it’ll share updates regarding the modder’s progress. It’s worth reiterating that you’ll need a compatible GeForce GPU to benefit from the tech, so if you’re ready to invest in the best graphics card, you’ll want an RTX 4090 over the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. That said, any Nvidia RTX card will do the trick, so you don’t have to necessarily upset your wallet with expensive gaming PC upgrades.