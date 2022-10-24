Fallout 4 gets 4K, next-gen PC update as Bethesda overhauls RPG

Fallout 4, the landmark apocalypse RPG game from Elder Scrolls and Starfield developer Bethesda, will receive an official next-gen update covering PC as well as Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with bug fixes, extra Creation Club content, and performance improvements for 4K resolution scheduled to land in 2023 – alongside, of course, the Starfield release date.

Bethesda is currently celebrating 25 years since the launch of the original Fallout game in 1997, with October 23 – yesterday – marking a significant occasion in Fallout lore, as it is the date when the first nuclear bombs were dropped, creating the irradiated hellscape that we all know and love. To mark the RPG series success, Bethesda has announced an official next-gen update to Fallout 4, inviting players to “prepare for the future.”

“A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4,” says the developer. “Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content.”

The announcement comes alongside a new anniversary bundle for Fallout 76, which will be available via Prime Gaming until February 2, and includes a range of in-game goodies like lunchboxes, bubblegum, and a Lincoln Repeater skin for lever rifles. Players can also go to the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76 for a free item, every day from October 25 to November 8.

That next-gen Fallout 4 is bound to look great with some of the best Fallout 4 mods. And of course, it’s a great time to be a Bethesda fan, as we learn more about all the Starfield cities and Starfield planets, and also look forward to the potential Fallout 5 release date, which we’re naturally hoping will come sooner rather than later.