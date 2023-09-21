Chooms, rejoice! The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has finally arrived, implanting a swathe of gameplay and technical improvements into the game ahead of the release of its Phantom Liberty expansion. However, you’ll want to grab the latest drivers from Nvidia before heading back to Night City to save your graphics card from basically flat lining.

Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review claims that “Cyberpunk hasn’t just become a better game through its inclusion, but finally a complete version of what CDPR sought to deliver all those years ago.” The 2.0 update plays a large part in bringing new life to CD Projekt Red’s RPG, including new features that can be enabled on GeForce RTX graphics cards new and old alike.

However, in order to properly enjoy them, you’ll need to download Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver 537.42. Team green claims it provides “the best gaming experience” for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, so it’s a no-brainer to get installed before returning to Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game to support the entire suite of Nvidia DLSS 3.5 features, including the well-established Super Resolution and Frame Generation, in addition to new arrival ‘Ray Reconstruction’. This new technology aims to improve ray tracing effects, and it provides a night and day difference in our experience. Better still, it’s supported on every RTX card going back to the RTX 2050. Even so, we recommend rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or better if you can manage it.

