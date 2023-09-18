Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release times confirmed

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release times are now confirmed, so we know exactly when the DLC for CDPR’s neon-soaked adventure will arrive on PC and Steam. With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date just around the corner, and all of us waiting to jump back into Night City alongside Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, the huge RPG game expansion gets its launch times finalized for each region, and is all set to transform the sci-fi epic alongside the Cyberpunk 2.0 update. Here are the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release times for PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 faced a difficult launch back in 2020, but a series of updates and patches have helped to overhaul the open-world game, with CDPR now seeking to complete the redemption arc with Phantom Liberty. Set primarily in Dogtown, a hitherto unexplored area of Night City, rife with crime, we meet Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed and embark on dozens of new quests and activities.

Phantom Liberty launches almost simultaneously with the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, which introduces new weapons, car-chase mechanics, abilities, and myriad other small and large changes. 2.0 lands on Thursday, September 21, with Phantom Liberty booked to follow on Monday, September 25. Now, the exact Phantom Liberty launch times have been confirmed by CDPR, so you can see precisely when it lands in your region.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release times are as follows:

Los Angeles – Monday, September 25 4pm PST

New York – Monday, September 25, 7pm EST

Mexico City – Monday, September 25, 5pm CST

Brasilia – Monday, September 25, 8pm BRT

London – Tuesday, September 26, 12am GMT

Paris – Tuesday, September 26, 1am CEST

Warsaw – Tuesday, September 26, 1am CEST

Kyiv – Tuesday, September 26, 2am EEST

Dubai – Tuesday, September 26, 3am GST

Johannesburg – Tuesday, September 26, 1am SAST

Beijing – Tuesday, September 26, 7am CST

Seoul – Tuesday, September 26, 8am KST

Tokyo – Tuesday, September 26, 8am JST

Sydney – Tuesday, September 26, 9am AEST

Wellington – Tuesday, September 26, 12pm NZDT

This will see the next chapter of the OG cyberpunk game launch on PC and Steam.

If you’re looking forward to Phantom Liberty, make sure you’re absolutely ready by grabbing the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods. You can also access the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings to guarantee high performance and fps.