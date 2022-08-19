Nvidia GeForce Now gets a boost on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge

Nvidia GeForce Now is one of the best game streaming services, but some features have remained exclusive to particular devices and platforms. Thankfully, team green has just implemented some changes that should greatly improve the experience of using it via Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers.

Logging into your Nvidia GeForce Now account, providing you have an RTX 3080 membership, you’ll now have more options available to you to tune your streaming quality. More specifically, team green have enabled the ability to stream your games at 1440p resolution at 120fps, when using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

While you’ll need one of the best gaming monitors to get the most out of this new resolution and refresh rate combination, investing in an Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership could act as an effective stop gap between GPU upgrades. In fact, one could argue that this service is a better option than grabbing the best graphics card on the market right now.

If your heart is set on picking up a new pixel pusher, you may want to hold off on any purchases, as rumours suggest RTX 3000 GPU prices could get even cheaper this month. Alternatively, you could wait patiently for the release of AMD RDNA 3 and Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards, with the latest reports proposing they’ll arrive later this year.