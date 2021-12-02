Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership goes live with 20 more games

Although Nvidia considers GeForce Now “complimentary” instead of a direct replacement for dedicated hardware, the green team’s going hell for leather in establishing it as the dominant cloud gaming service. In just over one month, it expanded to consoles via Microsoft Edge, debuted an LG TV app, and introduced a powerful new RTX 3080 membership that leverages its flagship GPU. Now, Europeans who pre-ordered the subscription will start to gain access to all its fancy features, while all three memberships will be able to enjoy 20 new supported games, including Icarus.

The RTX 3080 membership costs double the current Priority subscription, but it offers a lot in return. It’s no longer bound by the HD resolution cap, supporting up to 1440p at 120fps on PCs and 4K HDR at 60fps on Nvidia Shield – the company is currently looking to expand the latter option to more devices. You can also play for the longest amount of time, with eight hour sessions instead of six, but we recommend taking regular breaks every hour, anyway.

Nvidia is dishing out the RTX 3080 membership in limited quantities to avoid server strain, but there are still spots open in Europe and North America if you’re interested. It’s now rolling out, so don’t fret if you don’t see your account upgrade immediately, as it might take some time.

Currently, GeForce Now is in a much better position than it was at launch, no matter which subscription you have. It’s more stable than ever and supports more than 1,000 games, with another 20 games on the way – nine of which arrive this week:

Chorus (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Icarus (new game launch on Steam)

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame (new game launch on Steam)

Propnight (new game launch on Steam)

Wartales (new game launch on Steam)

Dead by Daylight (free on Epic Games Store)

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Timberborn (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Also coming in December:

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (new game launch on Steam)

Monopoly Madness (new game launch on Ubisoft Connect)

Syberia: The World Before (new game launch on Steam and Epic Game Store)

White Shadows (new game launch on Steam)

BattleBeasts (Steam)

Forewarned (Steam)

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (Steam)

Super Magbot (Steam)

Tannenberg (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Untitled Goose Game (Epic Games Store)

Wargroove (Steam)

It’s worth mentioning that GeForce Now operates by using the games you already own, rather than providing these games as a part of the membership, so don’t make the mistake of subscribing to play Icarus at launch.