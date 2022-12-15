Nvidia GeForce Now adds Witcher 3 next gen and Midnight Suns

Nvidia GeForce Now is adding even more entries to its growing list of compatible games, making it all the easier to stream your libraries from Steam and more on the cloud streaming service. This week, team green has plenty in store for fans of the best RPG games, with the Marvel’s Midnight Suns and The Witcher 3 next gen update now playable on its servers.

The main advantage of Nvidia GeForce Now is that it allows you to go hands-on with the best graphics card technologies like ray tracing without actually needing a compatible GPU. This is, of course, if you pay for the RTX 3080 tier of membership, which you’ll certainly want if you fancy playing Witcher 3 next gen at its best.

According to the Witcher 3 system requirements as laid out by developer CD Projekt Red, you’ll need an RTX 3080 at minimum in order to play the game with all its ray tracing bells and whistles enabled. However, those on lower tier memberships won’t be left wanting, as the game still runs fine on older hardware so long as you use the best Witcher 3 settings to balance visuals and performance.

While Geralt’s last adventure is an undeniably seminal experience, in our Marvel’s Midnight Suns review we describe Firaxis’ latest as a “triumph”, so be sure not to miss out on it. Better still, it comes packed with support Nvidia DLSS and boasts ray tracing options too.

Here’s the full list of games joining GeForce Now this week:

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander

Floodland

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Master of Magic

Roller Champions

Wavetale

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Next-Gen Update)

If you’re wondering how to set up Nvidia GeForce Now on Steam Deck, be sure to check out our guide. It’s easier than you might think!