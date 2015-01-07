The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt system requirements will test even the biggest of rigs

You’re going to need to find a nice cool place in your house, start packing the walls and ceiling with ice, and layer the floor with heatsinks and cooling trays. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s system specs have been revealed and that game’s going to make you computer run hot.

I’m looking through the minimum specs and the only thing my desktop can manage is the 40GB of hard drive space.

Check out the minimum system requirements:

Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz

AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660

AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

RAM 6GB

OS 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

DirectX 11

HDD Space 40 GB

And that’s just to get the thing running. If you want The Witcher 3 to fly on your machine CDProjekt RED recommend:

Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz

AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770

AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

RAM 8GB

OS 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

DirectX 11

HDD Space 40 GB

Looks like I’m going to be borrowing my flatmate’s computer because my Windows Vista-toting, Radeon 7850-toting, svelte 4GB of RAM-wearing PC won’t cut the mustard.

How well does your machine match up to the demands?

You have until May 19 to get your rig in order. That’s when The Witcher 3 releases on PC.

