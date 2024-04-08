Nvidia RTX 5090 release date expected in 2024, according to report

It looks as though we won’t have to wait long for the Nvidia RTX 5090 release date now, as two new Nvidia Blackwell gaming GPUs are reportedly expected to be launched by the end of 2024, ready to do battle with AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics cards. Not only will this lineup reportedly include the flagship 5090, but the RTX 5080 is also expected to be released before the end of the year.

The Nvidia Ada architecture got off to a wobbly start when it first launched, with over-the-top pricing and some strange specs decisions on some of the cards. However, the RTX 4090 has always had a place on our best graphics card guide, and it looks as though this top-end Nvidia GPU is soon going to be replaced by an incoming new Blackwell chip.

According to the latest reports, Nvidia is planning to release the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 in Q4 2024, referring to the period spanning from October until December in 2024. This latest bit of gossip comes from UDN in Taipei, Taiwan, which claims to have spoken to several third-party manufacturers of graphics cards about the launch.

“Board makers expect Nvidia’s latest RTX 50 series graphics cards to be unveiled in Q4,” says the site, “with the top-of-the-line and high-end 5090 and 5080 product lines dominating the initial phase [translated by DeepL].”

If true, this strategy would follow the same pattern as the Nvidia Ada launch, which saw the RTX 4090 coming out at the end of 2022, shortly followed by the RTX 4080 a few weeks later. We then didn’t see the release of the cheaper RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 until early 2023, so would expect similar for any future RTX 5070 variants.

Nvidia’s new gaming GPUs will be based on the new 4nm Nvidia Blackwell architecture, which was unveiled at GTC earlier this year. There’s little concrete information available on the new GPUs yet, with Nvidia keeping its cards close to its chest, but the RTX 5090 and 5080 are expected to use GDDR7 memory, and other rumors have pointed to the RTX 5090 CUDA cores numbering a massive 24,576.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to buy a new graphics card, check out our new RTX 4070 Super review, where we put Nvidia’s latest mid-range GPU through its paces.