Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPU range could arrive “mid July”

Securing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 GPU is currently the top priority for many gaming PC builders around the world, with many having patiently saved up their pennies during the recent GPU shortage. Thankfully, it seems that we may not need to wait quite as long as expected for team green’s soon-to-be best graphics cards.

Hardware leaker kopite7kimi previously claimed that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series would be on store shelves “a little bit earlier” than expected, but they have now followed this up with a more specific launch window of “Q3 early.” This brings into question the previous rumoured Ada Lovelace release date of September, and means we’ll potentially have our hands on the RTX 4090, and RTX 4080 as soon as July or August.

While it’s best to take these kinds of things with a healthy handful of sodium chloride, this would mark the earliest Nvidia has released new graphics cards since the lauded GeForce GTX 10 series. Looking at this from a broader perspective, this possibly indicates that the company wants to get ahead of its main AMD Radeon RDNA 3 competition as much as it possibly can.

Should this RTX 4000 release date come to pass, we could see RTX 3000 prices go into free fall as retailers attempt to shift their remaining stock. So, keep an eagle eye out (or two) for some steep discounts on Ampere cards in the near future.

Q3 early — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 15, 2022

However, don’t forget that Intel Arc Alchemist cards will supposedly release around the same time as the RTX 4000 series, provided team blue doesn’t delay their coming further.

Update – kopite7kimi has clarified that the RTX 4000 series could launch “mid-July” this year. In response to questions asking whether the next-gen graphics card would launch in “early Q3′ or as early as Q3”, the insider provided a month specific release date window.