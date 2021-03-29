Some Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards finally get Resizable BAR support

Nvidia’s Resizable BAR technology launched in March, helping to boost fps in some games by allowing the CPU to access the GPU’s VRAM in its entirety rather than chunks. Unfortunately, it’s remained exclusive to the RTX 3060 since its release, leaving owners of Nvidia’s other 3000 series graphics cards wondering when they’ll finally get their hands on the feature.

The company confirmed it would come to all other Founders Edition cards sometime in the future, but if you’re rocking a custom graphics card, it’s left up to your manufacturer to provide support in an update. Still, it seems as though AIB partners Galax and Gainward have beaten Nvidia to the punch, as Redditor Cooldogman16 spotted a BIOS update enabling Resizable BAR for its RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090 graphics cards over the weekend.

This is a sign of things to come, so we should see other AIB partners and Nvidia releasing similar updates soon. That’s great news, if you actually defied all odds and managed to get your hands on the best graphics card amid current stock shortages.

While some people have successfully loaded the Galax BIOS update onto other AIB cards such as Gigabyte, we’d advise you wait for your card’s official update to avoid any bricked GPU mishaps.

You’ll need the rest of your PC to be up to scratch, too. If you’re on Intel, Nvidia says you’ll need a 10th or 11th gen chip to take advantage of the technology, while AMD users will need one of its latest Zen 3 processors. It looks like now’s the perfect time to look at our best gaming CPU guide if you need to upgrade.