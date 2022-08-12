Nvidia to evict GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs to make room for RTX 4000

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs are ready to move into the gaming PC scene, but the green team seemingly wants to evict its RTX 3000 tenants ahead of time. To help make way for the next-gen lineup, the company is reportedly set to help AIB partners get rid of excess GeForce stock, but it’ll primarily target higher-end SKUs.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, insiders say “Nvidia has directly stepped in,” to make room for RTX 4000 stock (via Wccftech) While the company apparently hopes to help clear out high-end GeForce RTX 3000 cards, sources indicate the process could still take months. Board partners will also be left “on their own” to tackle GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, meaning current gen stock might end up lying around alongside Lovelace.

So far, Nvidia’s efforts to get rid of its current best graphics card range appear to be working, as RTX 3090 stock is allegedly “starting to run dry.” The RTX 3090 Ti stock is starting to reportedly shift too, so perhaps there will be room at the AIB inn for RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 if they roll up within the next few months.

It’s now possible to grab both GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon GPUs for below MSRP, something that could entice enthusiasts to jump on the current gen bandwagon. However, a report by Digitimes suggests future GPU shipments will decline by up to 50%, which it attributes to a post-pandemic sales drop and the demise of cryptocurrency.

Low RTX 3000 prices are tempting, but RTX 4000 spec rumours will probably talk you out of upgrading your gaming PC ahead of time. Whispers claim the RTX 4070 packs an RTX 3090 Ti punch, so your powerful GPU might be classed as midrange by the time RTX 4090 arrives on the battlefield.