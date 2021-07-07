Nvidia RTX 3080 Super GPUs could be inside new gaming laptops next year

If the pixel-pushing power of the best gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 still isn’t enough for you, it looks like Nvidia plans to release even faster ‘Super’ variants of its RTX 3000 mobile series next year, according to Videocardz.

One of its sources claims that the mobile version of the RTX 3000 Super series will arrive in early 2022. While we wouldn’t take this claim as gospel on its own, Lenovo also let the cat out of the bag by accidentally leaking a roadmap. It mentions both 3070 Super and 3080 Super SKUs in the specs of an upcoming laptop, with 8GB and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM respectively. That’s the same capacity you’ll find on the standard mobile cards, but we can expect both extra CUDA cores and increased clock speeds in both models to help boost fps further.

With the previous refresh, we saw the RTX 2070 Super almost matching the performance of the RTX 2080, while the RTX 2080 Super saw slightly improved performance over that card too.

Since it took over a year for the RTX 2000 Super refresh, Nvidia would be right on schedule to announce a new range of mobile GPUs in the early part of next year.

The RTX 2080 Super was already capable of running many of the best PC games in 4K, so we’ll have to see how much further the RTX 3080 Super could take performance. It could even be a perfect match for those 4K, 144Hz monitors we’re starting to see pop up.