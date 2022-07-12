Get Doom Eternal and Ghostwire Tokyo with Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is the best graphics card for the money you can buy today, but team green is now looking to make its GPU all the more tempting by bundling it with some free games. Better still, one of them ranks among the best FPS games you can play on your gaming PC.

From today, if you pick up a GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3090, RTX 3090 Ti, or an Nvidia gaming laptop powered by one of these graphics cards, you’ll be treated to complementary copies of Ghostwire Tokyo and Doom Eternal. If that’s not enough, you’ll be pleased to hear that the latter comes with both parts of The Ancient Gods DLC.

These videogames are great showcases for GeForce graphics cards, as they boast ray-traced effects as well as Nvidia DLSS, giving you an easy way to boost fps and turn up visual fidelity to the max.

This promotion runs until August 1 with selected retailers, so you’ve got just over two weeks to bag yourself one of Nvidia’s top tier pixel pushers. Temping as this may be, however, opting for an Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics card may be the better buy when they launch later this year.