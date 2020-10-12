Nvidia’s RTX 3080 20GB refresh is rumoured for a December release

Not long after the Nvidia RTX 30 series launched, reports began to crop up that a 20GB RTX 3080 is in the works, doubling the current model’s video memory. This isn’t entirely out of character for the green team, but now we’re hearing whispers that it might be just around the corner, launching before the end of the year.

According to VideoCardz, the RTX 3080 20GB graphics card will launch in December and it won’t be alone. In fact, the refresh will reportedly extend to the RTX 3070, as its sources are “confident” that Nvidia will launch a second SKU known as the RTX 3070 16GB, once again doubling the memory of the original. This comes at the expense of the rumoured RTX 3070 Ti with 6,144 CUDA cores, which has “allegedly been scrapped” with no reason given.

The word on the street doesn’t end there, too, as the potential mid-range RTX 3060 Ti or Super graphics card has been pushed back to mid-November, according to the same report. Rumoured release dates are always tentative, however, so it’s worth waiting for official word first.

It’s looking rather good for those unable to grab an RTX 30 series graphics card because of stock issues. After all, what’s a few more months wait for a better card?

Over on the other side of the field, AMD recently teased the capabilities of its Big Navi graphics card running in 4K ultra. According to the same report from VideoCardz, the red team will initially launch three SKUs under its Radeon RX 6000 banner with 16GB of video memory, but this has yet to be confirmed.

If these rumours hold water, it looks like our best graphics cards list is going to experience some whiplash over the next few months.