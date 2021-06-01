Nvidia releases the RTX 3080 Ti, leaked benchmarks place it close to the RTX 3090

Nvidia’s Computex presentation isn’t just about unveiling ray tracing and DLSS support for a bunch of games, but announcing its long-rumoured RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti ahead of their respective June 3 and June 10 release. Usually we’d have to wait a bit longer to see what benchmarks these graphics cards pull in, but Videocardz has already picked up on leaks that are circulating on Chinese social media website Bilibili.

The RTX 3080 Ti’s specs sit pretty close to the RTX 3090, with the only glaring difference being 12GB of video memory wrapped in a $1,199 / £1,049 price tag instead of 24GB for $300 more. The size of the card is much more in line with the standard RTX 3080, though, forgoing the 3090’s behemoth cooler so it can fit in the best gaming PCs.

Like its power hungry sibling, the RTX 3080 Ti also requires a 750W+ power supply. It guzzles around 350 watts of power with the same 12-pin connector as the other GPUs in its series, but don’t worry, Nvidia provides an adapter so there are no compatibility issues.

Here are how the specs compare:

RTX 3070 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3090 VRAM 8GB

GDDR6 8GB GDDR6X 10GB

GDDR6X 12GB

GDDR6X 24GB

GDDR6X Cuda cores 5,888 6,144 8,704 10,240 10,496 RT cores 46 48 68 80 82 Tensor cores 184 192 272 320 328 Clocks

(base / boost) 1.50GHz / 1.73GHz 1.58GHz / 1.77GHz 1.44GHz / 1.71GHz 1.37GHz / 1.67GHz 1.40GHz / 1.70GHz Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit TDP 220W 290W 320W 350W 350W MSRP $499 / £469 $599 / £529 $699 / £649 $1,199 / £1,049 $1,499 / £1,399

Fortunately, the graphics card doesn’t just stack up against the RTX 3090 on paper, but in benchmarks, too. Tested alongside a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, MSI B550 UNIFY motherboard, and HyperX DDR4 RAM at 4,000MHz, the two graphics cards sit a mere 3% apart in both stock and overclocked 3DMark tests, while there’s up to a 12% difference when pitted against the non-Ti RTX 3080.

There are a few caveats to these figures, however, starting with the authenticity of these leaks. Since the poster doesn’t name the graphics card and uses an outdated GPU-Z software that doesn’t recognise it, we can’t tell exactly what model is put through its paces here, although it is reportedly verified as a factory-overclocked model.

Overall Game < >

It’s also worth taking synthetic benchmarks with a pinch of salt, as they only go so far compared to real-world testing. It might sound promising but we’ll need to see more before we can say whether it justifies the hefty price tag, let alone has a place among the best graphics cards.

Currently, we don’t know much about the RTX 3070 Ti’s performance, but it sits closer to the RTX 3070 than the RTX 3080 under the hood. For $599 / £529, it has similar clock speeds as the non-Ti variant, the same 256-bit memory interface, and sticks with 8GB of VRAM – although it’s the snappier GDDR6X variant this time around.