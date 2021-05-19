Forget the RTX 3080 Ti, Nvidia might have an RTX 3090 Ti on the way

While we expect Nvidia to officially announce the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti at the end of the month, we’ve not yet heard anything about a boosted version of the RTX 3090 – which is currently the best graphics card for outright power. This doesn’t mean there isn’t one in the pipeline, however, as Videocardz’ dive into Zotac’s overclocking utility reveals the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti by name for the first time.

This is far from confirmation that this SKU is on the way, considering there have been zero other leaks about the graphics card. If it comes to fruition, it wouldn’t be an affordable GPU by any stretch. The RTX 3090 already has an MSRP of $1,499 and sells for even more with current stock issues.

The possibility of this model also questions how much more VRAM you really need over the RTX 3090’s whopping 24GB of VRAM, an amount already overkill for most of the best PC games. The card could use the same GA102 GPU as the 3090, but with an increased CUDA core count and boosted clock speeds.

With no other leaks pointing back to an RTX 3090 Ti, the reality of one seems dubious right now. Sure, Nvidia could just be keeping a tight lid on it, but considering how many leaks pop up before previous GPU releases, it seems unlikely that a release date is currently on the horizon.