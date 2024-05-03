We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get this Nvidia RTX 4060 gaming PC now for just $999

This Lenovo Legion Tower 5 system costs under a grand, and is ideal for 1080p gaming with its AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU and GeForce RTX 4060.

A Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Samuel Willetts's Avatar

Published:

Lenovo Nvidia PC games hardware 

Here’s a great gaming PC deal if you’re looking for a decent rig that doesn’t cost over a grand. As most current-generation components have now been on the market for over a year or so, those who exercised patience before upgrading their system to save some money are in luck. Now, for just $999, you can equip yourself with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 7600, giving you a fantastic 1080p gaming experience.

This prebuilt rig from Lenovo is one of the best gaming PCs we’ve seen for under $1,000. While the star of the system is undoubtedly the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the rest of the spec is solid too.

Over on Best Buy, a Lenovo Legion Tower 5 can now be yours for just $999.99, down from its list price of $1,249.99. That’s a sizeable saving of $250 (20%) that can be spent on other parts of your setup, such as your peripherals or monitor.

In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review, we praised this GPU’s solid all-around frame rates, particularly with ray tracing enabled. This graphics card also offers the cheapest way to get access to the entire DLSS 3 suite of performance enhancers, including Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction.

Paired with a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and 16GB of RAM, you can expect a good gaming experience from this system at 1080p. However, bear in mind that higher resolutionsmay prove too much for this system in some of the latest graphically-demanding games.

While you can upgrade most, if not all, of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5’s components, we’d strongly recommend upping its storage as soon as possible. Its 512GB SSD will do fine for a while, but the ever-increasing size of games naturally means more space is always welcome. For advice on what solid-state drives to pick up, check out our best SSD for gaming guide.

Sam has spent the past two decades tinkering with computers, a tradition he proudly continues as a Hardware Editor for PCGamesN. For all things systems and components, he's your man. You'll regularly find his hands inside a PC, swapping out components from the likes of AMD, Intel, and Nvidia as fast as you can say Windows. Otherwise, you'll find him on the showfloor of CES and Computex, talking the night away about the latest pieces of shiny silicon. You may also know him from outlets such as Custom PC, PC Gamer, Pocket Tactics, T3, and TopTenReviews.