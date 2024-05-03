Get this Nvidia RTX 4060 gaming PC now for just $999

Here’s a great gaming PC deal if you’re looking for a decent rig that doesn’t cost over a grand. As most current-generation components have now been on the market for over a year or so, those who exercised patience before upgrading their system to save some money are in luck. Now, for just $999, you can equip yourself with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 7600, giving you a fantastic 1080p gaming experience.

This prebuilt rig from Lenovo is one of the best gaming PCs we’ve seen for under $1,000. While the star of the system is undoubtedly the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the rest of the spec is solid too.

Over on Best Buy, a Lenovo Legion Tower 5 can now be yours for just $999.99, down from its list price of $1,249.99. That’s a sizeable saving of $250 (20%) that can be spent on other parts of your setup, such as your peripherals or monitor.

In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review, we praised this GPU’s solid all-around frame rates, particularly with ray tracing enabled. This graphics card also offers the cheapest way to get access to the entire DLSS 3 suite of performance enhancers, including Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction.

Paired with a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and 16GB of RAM, you can expect a good gaming experience from this system at 1080p. However, bear in mind that higher resolutionsmay prove too much for this system in some of the latest graphically-demanding games.

While you can upgrade most, if not all, of the Lenovo Legion Tower 5’s components, we’d strongly recommend upping its storage as soon as possible. Its 512GB SSD will do fine for a while, but the ever-increasing size of games naturally means more space is always welcome. For advice on what solid-state drives to pick up, check out our best SSD for gaming guide.