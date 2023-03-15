Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU could cost only $50 less than Ti version

Fresh Nvidia RTX 4070 price leaks are making the rounds, and the best graphics card contender might only be $50 cheaper than its beefier Nvidia sibling, the RTX 4070 Ti. The latest whispers also suggest that we’ll get a Founder’s Edition model this time around, accompanied by more expensive custom models.

Pricing is clearly a huge issue right now for Nvidia, so much so that the RTX 4070 could be accompanied by a cheaper RTX 3060 with GDDR6X VRAM. Picking up the latter would naturally upset your bank account less, but it’ll mean missing out on groundbreaking gaming PC features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. So, like it or not, Nvidia has to fill the next-gen mid-range gap and take a time out from the premium GPU party.

Sadly, there’s reason to believe the Nvidia RTX 4070 may cost up to $749.99, as price guidance rumours have surfaced. According to the reliable tech YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, insiders say that the first wave of cards on April 12 “can’t cost more” than the above, but custom cards could cost “at least” $799.99.

If you’re not buying this latest RTX 4070 rumour, you’re not alone, as MLID says they actually got into arguments with their sources about the price information’s accuracy. However, the leaker says proof has been provided, and that the details come from some of their best sources.

In other words, there’s a good chance that the RTX 4070 could actually retail for $749.99, meaning we’ll need to wait even longer for a proper mid-range GPU. Naturally, Nvidia hasn’t confirmed an official MSRP yet, so we’d advise keeping the usual grain of salt nearby. Nevertheless, it’s still a worrying sign of things to come, and potentially means the Lovelace card won’t come close to matching its RTX 3070 predecessor’s $499 price tag.

Not interested in waiting for the potential Nvidia RTX 4070 April launch date to find out? You could cut to the chase and pick up the GPU featured in our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review. It packs more of a punch than the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, and while it’s still pricey, it’s a chunk cheaper than the RTX 4080.

Of course, none of the above are what we’d describe as mid-range, especially in terms of price point. If the 4070 releases with a $750 ticket, PC players will have to opt for something like the RTX 4060 instead, provided the desktop card actually arrives any time soon.