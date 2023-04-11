Nvidia RTX 4070 leak suggests RTX 3080 performance with DLSS on

The Nvidia RTX 4070 allegedly lands this Thursday, and performance leaks imply it’ll perform like an RTX 3080. The catch? Well, that’s with Nvidia DLSS switched on, but the GeForce GPU apparently doesn’t use Frame Generation to achieve the feat.

You’ve probably been waiting for an Nvidia RTX 4070 release date since last year if you’re rocking a mid-range rig, and we’ve been eagerly waiting too. Rather than unveiling its entire GeForce graphics card charcuterie board, Nvidia kicked things off by releasing the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, two GPU options that potentially cost more than a whole gaming PC. Pretty problematic considering the price gap between the shiny new RTX 4070 Ti and its RTX 3070 Ti predecessor, but it looks like the non-Ti flavour may have what it takes to crash the premium party, albeit with a little DLSS assistance.

Shared by Videocardz, in-house Nvidia RTX 4070 performance slides suggest it’s equally as fast as an RTX 3080 with just DLSS 2 enabled. Of course, that particular stat is more or less designed to advertise DLSS 3, as the card is supposedly 1.4 times faster with Frame Generation switched on.



Image source: Videocardz

In addition, Nvidia’s leaked slides claim the RTX 4070 is up to 1.8x faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3070. Again, that figure is thanks to Frame Generation, as DLSS 2 seemingly provides a lower 1.3x uplift. Naturally, the company avoids pitting the newcomer against existing GPUs like the RTX 4070 Ti, but it feels like upscaling is doing more heavy lifting this time around.

Sadly, it feels like Nvidia is allergic to RTX 4070 performance figures that don’t involve DLSS, as there’s no sign of any raw comparative GPU data. Sure, you could argue that the upscaler should provide the 4070 and 3080 with an equal uplift, meaning they’d still be equals with it switched off. However, only independent testing can clear speculation on that front, so we’d hang fire before making any assumptions.

We’re planning to put the latest GeForce GPU to the test in our Nvidia RTX 4070 review, and we’d advise checking back for benchmarks and impressions. If you can’t wait till then, you could check out our RTX 4070 Ti review instead, but it costs significantly more than the non-Ti version’s suspected $599 MSRP.

Word on the street is that the RTX 4070 isn’t the only GeForce GPU coming this year, as an RTX 4060 is also on the cards. That said, Nvidia hasn’t officially announced any new products, so we’d keep the usual grain of salt to hand. If you’re itching to upgrade your gaming PC right now, check out our best graphics card picks for a list of great component contenders.