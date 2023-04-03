Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU pops up in MSI gaming PC leak

All leaks point towards an imminent Nvidia RTX 4070 launch, but MSI just chucked some additional fuel into the rumour pyre. A listing on the component manufacturer’s site implies it’ll arm pre-built gaming PCs with the next-gen GeForce GPU, and other manufacturers have also revealed their hand early.

We’re still waiting for an official Nvidia RTX 4070 release date announcement, but all signs suggest the best graphics card contender will launch this month. We’d still advise ingesting any rumours and speculation with the usual grain of salt, as Nvidia loves to change its mind at the last second, Nevertheless, the latest round of leaks spills even more beans from Nvidia’s GPU can, and MSI seemingly isn’t shy about its mid-range GeForce plans.

As highlighted by Momomo_us, MSI namedrops the RTX 4070 Ventus 2X 12G in a public pre-built PC product page (via Videocardz). The listing features existing MPG Infinite X2 builds armed with GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, so there’s a chance it could be a typo. However, the SKU has its own specific PDF that also mentions the custom graphics card, which means it’s likely not a keyboard blunder.

In addition to the MSI gaming PC listing, leaker Harukaze5719 has spotted a Gainward RTX 4070 listing that mentions two SKUs. According to the Korean National Radio Research Agency page, both the Ghost and Ghost OC models received certification on March 31, just in time for the rumoured April launch.

Again, Nvidia hasn’t announced that the RTX 4070 is a thing yet, and we’re still waiting for an official RTX 4060 confirmation. Rather than get your hopes up, we’d suggest waiting for the GPU giant to reveal its hand, even if the graphics card’s existence is all but confirmed at this point.

If you’re holding off for something that costs even less than the RTX 4060 and 4070, you’ll be pleased to hear that RTX 4050 rumours are making the rounds. Planning on playing the best PC games on the go? You can already grab a machine armed with the GPU, as RTX 4050 laptops are already a thing.

Got money to spend on a powerhouse GPU? You might want to check out our Nvidia RTX 4090 review instead, as the premium graphics card sets the gaming PC performance bar higher than ever.