Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card officially arrives tomorrow

We’ve finally got a solid Nvidia RTX 4070 release date, as the graphics card giant just confirmed its GPU plans. The mid-range offering targets 1440p gaming using Nvidia DLSS 3 superpowers, but it costs a chunk less than the previously released Ti variant.

We’ve been waiting for the RTX 4070 to arrive for a while, as the card featured in our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review isn’t a true mid-range GPU. Sure, it’s still a fantastic option for anyone looking to boost fps with settings cranked up high, but its $799 USD price tag arguably gives it premium status. Thankfully, there’s now a way to embrace the power of Frame Generation for substantially less, and the latest 70-series card could effectively replace the RTX 3080.

In an announcement over on Twitter, Nvidia confirms that the RTX 4070 will be available starting April 13, 2023. In theory, that means you’ll be able to snag a Founder’s Edition card tomorrow, and custom variants by the likes of Asus, Gigabyte, and PNY shouldn’t be far behind.

Nvidia introduces the RTX 4070 by claiming you can “max out your favorite games at 1440p with the AI-powered performance boost of DLSS 3.” Naturally, that means Frame Generation will be doing a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to playing with ultra settings enabled, but previous leaks also suggest the RTX 4070 performs like an RTX 3080 with DLSS 2 enabled.

The announcement is accompanied by the above RTX 4070 launch video, which just so happens to include in-house benchmarks. The clip shows off DLSS 3 compatible games Like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Dying Light 2, with frame rate data demonstrating the AD104 GPUs abilities with Frame Generation turned on.

We’ll be sharing our own Nvidia RTX 4070 review soon, so watch this space for insights, benchmarks, and general GPU testing shenanigans. Now that the 70-series Lovelace card has officially arrived, we’ll be looking out for more Nvidia RTX 4060 news, as whispers suggest it’ll be the next contender to arrive on the scene.

