Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU sales dominate AMD at German retailer

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti only just joined the best graphics card race, and it’s seemingly tearing up the track when it comes to sales. German market figures reveal it’s beating both AMD Radeon RX 7000 cards and the rest of the RTX 4000 family, but an older entry-level favourite is hot on its tail.

Our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review outlines why the GPU newcomer is only midrange by nature, but it’s still an impressive option that costs significantly less than the RTX 4080. It offers access to features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation for $400 USD less than its chonkier Lovelace sibling, boasting raw performance that trades blows with the previous flagship. It’s a tad expensive for a 70-series card, but retailer stats suggest it could be a go-to option for PC enthusiasts.

Over on Twitter, GPU tester TechEpiphany shares RTX 4070 Ti sales figures for the German retailer Mindfactory, with Nvidia shifting 500 units in the third week of January (via Videocardz). For context, the store apparently only shifted 190 RTX 4090 cards and 210 4080s, while the Intel Arc A770 is sitting on the bleachers with a grand total of 20.

Sitting pretty in second place is actually the RTX 3060, as 485 graphics cards made it out of the retailer’s doors. This is perhaps unsurprising, especially since we’re still waiting for the Nvidia RTX 4060, or a Ti variant, to shake up the entry-level scene. However, it perhaps proves a chunk of PC gamers aren’t willing to up-spend on a new GPU, even if DLSS 3 can boost fps to pleasing heights.

Naturally, TechEpiphany’s stats only link to one German storefront, and global figures could paint a different popularity picture. So, it’s worth keeping on the RTX 4070 Ti’s success throughout the rest of 2023, as only time will tell whether it’ll remain a favourite. After all, the RTX 4070 may end up being a true midrange GPU gladiator in both price and performance, and that’s arguably what enthusiasts are waiting for.