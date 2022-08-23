Nvidia RTX 4080 specs get potential bump with lower power draw

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 specs are yet to be formally announced by team green, but this hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from continuing to turn out new stats for the graphics card. Now, the latest reports indicate that the high-end RTX 4000 GPU may be getting a potential specs bump and draw less power from your PSU.

The latest update on RTX 4080 specs from hardware leaker kopite7kimi suggests that Nvidia is making what could be one of the best graphics cards even more powerful, with improvements to memory speed, bandwidth, and greater power efficiency.

The 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM that will supposedly ship with the RTX 4080 will now run at 23GBps, giving the RTX 4000 card a whopping potential bandwidth of 736GB/s. Meanwhile, the pixel pusher’s TBP could be as low as 340W, down from the previously estimated 420W.

While it’s basically a given that every generation of graphics card will offer performance improvements, we’re happy to hear that Nvidia appears to be taking steps to make its next generation GPUs more power efficient. However, nothing is certain until we get an official word or two from the company, so a degree of scepticism is warranted here (as with all rumours).

It shouldn’t be long now until we see the RTX 4090, at the very least, be formally announced as the new flagship GeForce graphics card. Whether it’ll be enough to stave off AMD RDNA 3 offerings remains to be seen, as both companies fight for a coveted PCIe slot in your PC.