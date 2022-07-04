Nvidia RTX 4090 clock speed could be 50% higher than RTX 3090

Another potential Nvidia RTX 4000 specs update has arrived, and the RTX 4090 is allegedly up to 60% faster than the RTX 3090 in terms of base clock speeds. The GPU giant’s next best graphics card also reportedly packs a 50% higher boost clock, while the RTX 4080 could still wield GDDR6X memory after all.

In yet another tweet disclosing potential RTX 4000 specs, hardware leaker Kopite7kimi states that the RTX 4090 might feature a 2,235MHz base clock, accompanied by 2,520MHz boost clock speeds. In addition, the insider says the GPU’s “actual max” speed is 2,750MHz, which likely refers to the card’s potential in-game.

Comparatively, the RTX 3090 features base and boost clock speed caps of 1,395 MHz and 1,695MHz respectively. Therefore, it looks like the RTX 4090 will easily outpace Nvidia’s current-gen contender, with speeds that match an overclocked RTX 3090 Ti out of the box.

Kopite7kimi’s latest update also retcons previous RTX 4080 memory predictions, as GDDR6X is still on the cards for the GPU. Just like with all RTX 4000 rumours and speculation, you should take this latest wave of information with a grain of salt, especially since the lineup’s gaming PC performance narrative is ever-changing.

Continue to update.

RTX 4090, AD102-300-A1, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, base 2235 boost 2520 actual max >2750;

RTX 4080, AD103-300-A1, 10240FP32, 256bit 21Gbps 16G GDDR6X, 420W,

RTX 4070, AD104-275-Kx(x is a number)-A1, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps 10G GDDR6, 300W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 4, 2022

The green team undoubtedly has its sights on the next-gen GPU crown, but its journey to the throne might include some logistical turmoil. Nvidia apparently wants to scale back on RTX 4090 chips in response to a market decline, but a previous $10 billion deal with TSMC means the company could lose money either way.