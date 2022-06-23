Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU could pack even more of a punch

The Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU is set to break the gaming PC performance ceiling, but new leaks suggest the card will pack more cores than previously anticipated. The rumour mill also provides updated specs from the rest of the RTX 4000 series range, laced with a caveat that could mean paying more for a next-gen graphics card.

According to reliable hardware leaker Kopite7kimi, the RTX 4090 will feature 16,384 CUDA cores – a 266 increase compared to previous insider information. The GPU is still set to wield 24GB GDDR6X VRAM and a 384-bit memory bus, and its TDP is potentially 450W.

As for the RTX 4080, the middle-weight contender should still arrive with 10,240 cores, a 265-bit bus, and 18GB VRAM, but the latter might be GDDR6. The RTX 4070 also reportedly comes with 10GB VRAM, which contradicts earlier claims that it’d feature 12GB. As a result, it’ll likely show up with a narrower 160-bit bus, matched with a slightly reduced 7,168 core count.

While GPU prices are falling, Kopite7kimi says not to expect a lower RTX 4000 MSRP. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll pay more for a next-gen card, but reduced RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 specs probably won’t translate into a lower price point.

Some updates.

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X,

RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?),

RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps GDDR6 10G.

And DO NOT expect a lower MSRP. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 23, 2022

As always, it’s best to take any RTX 4000 leaks and rumours with a grain of salt, as Nvidia hasn’t officially announced its GPU lineup. That said, these whispers help paint a next-gen performance picture, something that could help prepare you for the future of PC gaming.