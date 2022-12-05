Nvidia says it’ll sort out RTX 4090 stock early next year

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is largely out of stock, but Nvidia says its graphics card situation will return to normal in early 2023. In spite of its lofty price tag, the green team reveals that the high-end Ada GPU sold out within the first two weeks, unlike its less popular Lovelace sibling.

Unlike previous best graphics card contenders, the RTX 4090 costs a whopping $1,599 USD / £1,679.00 GBP, and that’s if you avoid factory overclocked models. While the GeForce GPU is designed to boost fps at 4K and beyond in demanding PC games, it’s also a workstation graphics alternative that may save creators from forking out for specific, professional parts.

Thankfully, whether you’re a high-spec PC gaming enthusiast or a professional creator, you’re in luck, as more RTX 4090 GPUs are on the way. At the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Tech conference, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, claimed that the firm would resume shipments in Q1 2023 (via Wccftech). In addition, the CFO stated that it’s “early days” for Ada in regards to shipping, which could be interpreted as a mitigating excuse for the supply chain hiccups.

Ultimately, Kress says Nvidia’s current goal is to resolve “under-shipping” by the end of next year, creating a so-called “equilibrium between sell-through and sell-in.” In other words, the graphics card giant hopes to get to a point where its products are consistently in stock, a scenario that feels foreign given the last few years within the PC gaming scene.

Unlike the 4090, many custom RTX 4080 GPUs are still in stock, as price points are proving to be a detriment. This may have a knock-on effect when it comes to future RTX 4000 cards, as Nvidia has allegedly abandoned its original RTX 4070 plans. We can’t say for sure, but if the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX manages to win over enthusiasts with its lower price, the green team could follow suit.