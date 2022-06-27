Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti could be Metal Gear meme dummy thicc

3D renders of the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti have popped up online, and the clap of the next-gen GPU cooler could alert the gaming PC guards

Mockup of Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid holding Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti renders have emerged online, and the green team’s next best graphics card could feature a very chonky cooler. The images provide a side view of the GPU, including its shroud and edge connector, and we reckon the clap of its cooler would alert the guards in Metal Gear Solid.

Shared by YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti mockup in question is based on a Founders Edition engineering sample. Aesthetically, the next-gen GPU looks similar to the RTX 3090, but it features a much thicker cooler that might take up 3.25 slots in your gaming PC.

MLID points out that while the RTX 3090 takes up three slots, its cooler actually only takes up 2.75. So, while the current-gen support bracket will seemingly occupy the same space as the RTX 4090 Ti, the rest of the card is set to hog more room within your case.

This isn’t the first sign we’ve had that the RTX 4090 will be dummy thicc, as leaked images spotted by Wccftech revealed an enormous heatsink and backplate. However, MLID does caveat that this might be just a quick cooling solution for the engineering sample, rather than something that’ll feature in the final design.

The RTX 4090 is set to pack even more of a punch than previous anticipate, so its bigger sibling will likely require all the cooling it can get. Rumours point towards the RTX 4090 Ti packing a 900W TDP, so we’ll need to see whether this heavy-knit solution will suffice.

