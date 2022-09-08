Nvidia PC game bundles are back with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Nvidia PC game bundles are back with a vengeance, as you’ll get a free copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered with certain RTX purchases for a limited time. There are a couple of caveats to this, as it’s only available at participating retailers and includes the GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti graphics cards, gaming PCs, or laptops. If you’re in the market for the entry-level RTX 3060 or mid-range RTX 3070, you’ll unfortunately have to deal with a spider-shaped hole in your Steam library.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered might’ve swung onto PC four years after the original release on PS4, but it comes with a wealth of Nvidia-flavoured goodies under its belt. First up is Nvidia RTX On, which is a fancy way of saying it packs ray tracing for enhanced shadows and reflections – perfect for zipping through the New York skyline and making use of the photo mode.

To keep ray tracing running smoothly, you can activate Nvidia DLSS, the superhero super sampling technique that uses AI to boost fps with minimal impact on your overall image quality. If you already have a steady 120fps without DLSS, as you probably would with the top-of-the-line graphics card, then Nvidia DLAA comes in handy instead.

Developer Insomniac Games has split the Marvel’s Spider-Man system requirements into four different categories. You’ll already meet the top recommendations if you purchase any of the eligible GPUs here, but you can take the PCGameBenchmark test to check if your CPU is up to scratch and answer the question… Can I run Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered?

After an uncertain period for graphics cards, it’s wonderful to see free games become a bargaining chip once again. Whether it’s worth it is down to how much you want to get your hands on Spider-Man Remastered, as the Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs are just around the corner and the AMD Radeon bundle is currently offering Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5 for another couple of days.