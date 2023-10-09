Asgard’s Wrath 2 release date, gameplay, and price

What is the Asgard’s Wrath 2 release date? Following Meta’s acquisition of Sanzaru Games, Asgard’s Wrath 2 has become the focal point for pushing the Meta Quest 3 to its limits and showing what the VR headset is capable of. Meta has even made a huge play to ensure as many people as possible will have the opportunity to play the game.

The Meta Quest 3 headset is not going to launch with any headline games to support it, which is a shame, but it will be optimizing older titles to get the most out of them with the new technology. Asgard’s Wrath 2 already looks set to become one of the best VR games ever released, and Meta’s genius plan is starting to come together.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 release date

Asgard’s Wrath will be released on Friday, December 15 and available exclusively on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro VR headsets.

This will be classed as a first-party release following Meta’s acquisition of developer Sanzaru Games all the way back in 2020. Just like how Sony and Microsoft choose to throw weight behind their major first-party games like Forza Motorsport, Halo, The Last of Us, and God of War, Meta is doing the same with Asgard’s Wrath 2.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 price

Asgard’s Wrath 2 will cost $59.99 / £44.99 at launch but is available for free to anyone who purchases a Meta Quest 3 headset.

No expiry date has been assigned to this promotion yet, but it’s believed that this deal will run until late January. If you pre-order Asgard’s Wrath 2, the following bonuses will be awarded upon release:

A copy of Asgard’s Wrath 1 (VR-capable PC required)

Exclusive Sword of the Sun God and Armor of the Sun God items

Population: One character bundle based on Asgard’s Wrath 2

Asgard’s Wraath 2-themed Meta Quest Home environment

Asgard’s Wrath 2 gameplay

If you’re unfamiliar with Asgard’s Wrath 2, fear not, we’ve seen plenty of gameplay revealed over the past six months and have a good idea of how the game will play.

Expect action-packed close-quarters, ranged, and magic combat with visuals unlike anything we’ve seen in other Quest headsets. The expansive nature of Asgard’s Wrath will put it on par with games like Skyrim, where you’re only limited by your own ideas and creativity.

The power of the Meta Quest 3 should also help Asgard’s Wrath 2 run smoothly and reduce the risk of nausea. It’s always a risk with free-moving VR games, but early previews suggest that the Quest 3 is capable of reducing these feelings thanks to its improved 2064 x 2208 lenses and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Not yet sold on the Meta Quest 3? Check out our list of the best VR headsets in 2023 for a wider look at what’s available on the market.